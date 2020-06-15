628 Home Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable Bungelow! The garden, picket fence and arbor welcome you into the fenced front yard that looks like an English garden. Walk into a light filled foyer, then onto the family room. Hardwoods and original doors give a classic feel. Kitchen has been completely renovated and boasts granite, stainless appl and top of the line cabinets. Master bdrm has a Large custom closet for storage. Sep dining area with vaulted ceilings and new half bath and functional laundry room. Out back is a beautifully landscaped and deck along with garage and storage. Showing by appt only.