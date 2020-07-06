All apartments in Atlanta
621 Lofty Lane SW

621 Lofty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

621 Lofty Lane, Atlanta, GA 30331
Mays

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home with hardwoods on main! Located in gated community w/pool, playground, clubhouse & more! Gourmet kitchen. Great Room w/ decorative fireplace. King sized master bedroom with bath that features jetted garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Queen sized additional bedrooms w/ walk in closets & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Partially finished basement, great for an office or bonus room, exercise or recreation room. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Lofty Lane SW have any available units?
621 Lofty Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Lofty Lane SW have?
Some of 621 Lofty Lane SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Lofty Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lofty Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lofty Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 621 Lofty Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 621 Lofty Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 621 Lofty Lane SW offers parking.
Does 621 Lofty Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lofty Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lofty Lane SW have a pool?
Yes, 621 Lofty Lane SW has a pool.
Does 621 Lofty Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 621 Lofty Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Lofty Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Lofty Lane SW has units with dishwashers.

