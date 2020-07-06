621 Lofty Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home with hardwoods on main! Located in gated community w/pool, playground, clubhouse & more! Gourmet kitchen. Great Room w/ decorative fireplace. King sized master bedroom with bath that features jetted garden tub, separate shower & large walk in closet. Queen sized additional bedrooms w/ walk in closets & full bath on upper level. 2 car garage & rear patio great for grilling. Partially finished basement, great for an office or bonus room, exercise or recreation room. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required. No Housing Choice Vouchers or Section 8.