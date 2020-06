Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Your home features a roommate floor plan with each bedroom complete with a full bath on opposite ends of the condo. The condo includes a sunroom off of the family room complete with a fireplace. A dining room, kitchen, and laundry room complete the beautiful unit in the heart of Buckhead. (Atlanta).



Amenities in this gated community include: swim, tennis, exercise room, walking trail convenient to restaurants, shopping, and GA-400, conveniently located in Buckhead off Sidney Marcus Rd