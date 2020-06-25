613 Mead St Se

Amenities

Atlanta Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available NOW! Steps from the Atlanta Beltline, in the heart of Grant Park. From the moment you step foot on the rocking chair front porch, you'll see this 3 bed 3.5 bath Craftsman has been impeccably cared for. Built by an original community developer, so loaded with upgrades later homes lack, like rounded corners, luxury trim, upgraded lighting, cabinetry & kitchen island. Walk-in closets. Open living space and spacious master suite plus upstairs loft area perfect for home office or play area. Energy Efficient. Enter the 2 car garage from the alley in the back or park right on Mead. Top tier Charter Schools. Mead Crossing has a true neighborhood vibe. Walk to Zoo Atlanta, Grant Park, MARTA, and spend your weekends at the Grant Park Farmer's Market, Tin Lizzy's, Six Feet Under, Republic Social House and the shops and restaurants at the Beacon.



Schools:

Elem: Parkside

Middle: King

High: Maynard H. Jackson, Jr.

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly.

