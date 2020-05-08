All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
60 Daniel Street SE - 5
60 Daniel Street SE - 5

60 Daniel Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

60 Daniel Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
yoga
Awesome Renovated Groundfloor Apartment in the Old Fourth Ward, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Awesome Patio and Backyard, Free Community Washer/Dryer. Steps from FETCH Dog Park, the bars, restaurants, and Chrome Yellow coffeeshop on Edgewood Ave with plenty of off street parking. Short walk or bike ride to Georgia State, Beltline, Krog Street Market, and much more. Great apartment in great location. Water is included in the rent! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1st 3-3-5pm. Please call or text to confirm. 678-231-3951
Right off of Edgewood Avenue, bike-able and walkable area: walk to grab coffee at Chrome Yellow in the morning, take your dog across the street to Fetch dog park, great food and nightlife around the corner, 5 minutes to King Memorial MARTA, plenty of nearby yoga studios, and 10 minute walk to the Beltline and Krog Street Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have any available units?
60 Daniel Street SE - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have?
Some of 60 Daniel Street SE - 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
60 Daniel Street SE - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 is pet friendly.
Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 offers parking.
Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have a pool?
No, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have accessible units?
No, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Daniel Street SE - 5 has units with dishwashers.

