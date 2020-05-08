60 Daniel Street SE - 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking yoga

Awesome Renovated Groundfloor Apartment in the Old Fourth Ward, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Awesome Patio and Backyard, Free Community Washer/Dryer. Steps from FETCH Dog Park, the bars, restaurants, and Chrome Yellow coffeeshop on Edgewood Ave with plenty of off street parking. Short walk or bike ride to Georgia State, Beltline, Krog Street Market, and much more. Great apartment in great location. Water is included in the rent! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FEBRUARY 1st 3-3-5pm. Please call or text to confirm. 678-231-3951

Right off of Edgewood Avenue, bike-able and walkable area: walk to grab coffee at Chrome Yellow in the morning, take your dog across the street to Fetch dog park, great food and nightlife around the corner, 5 minutes to King Memorial MARTA, plenty of nearby yoga studios, and 10 minute walk to the Beltline and Krog Street Market.