Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

573 East Ave

573 East Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

573 East Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

Intown living at its best. 1BR/1BA Carriage House located in the heart of Old 4th Ward. Walking distance to the Beltline and Ponce City Market. Only a few minutes to the interstate & Midtown! The spacious condo is located in the rear of the picturesque main residence on East Avenue. Located behind the GATED driveway, enjoy your personal 1 car garage, and separate rear entrance. Inside the unit, enjoy open-concept living, gas fireplace, galley kitchen, W/D in unit, large bedroom & master closet, with an extended rear deck off bedroom. Carpet installed last year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 East Ave have any available units?
573 East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 573 East Ave have?
Some of 573 East Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
573 East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 573 East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 573 East Ave offer parking?
Yes, 573 East Ave offers parking.
Does 573 East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 East Ave have a pool?
No, 573 East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 573 East Ave have accessible units?
No, 573 East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 573 East Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 East Ave has units with dishwashers.

