Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
559 Tenth St. NW
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

559 Tenth St. NW

559 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

559 10th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------

Midtown, Home Park area. This home looking great, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!!
5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A DUPLEX SIZE LOT.
OFF STREET PARKING.
ACROSS THE STREET FROM GEORGIA TECH.
NEAR ATLANTIC STATION.

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven / range
Washer & Dryer
Heat
Security System
Nice yard

Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen and living room in this unit.
Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!
WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!
Midtown, Home Park area. This home will be like new, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!! Call for qualifications and showing! Very Large 5 bedroom home on 10th Street Midtown Atlanta

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Tenth St. NW have any available units?
559 Tenth St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 Tenth St. NW have?
Some of 559 Tenth St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 Tenth St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
559 Tenth St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Tenth St. NW pet-friendly?
No, 559 Tenth St. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 559 Tenth St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 559 Tenth St. NW offers parking.
Does 559 Tenth St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 559 Tenth St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Tenth St. NW have a pool?
No, 559 Tenth St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 559 Tenth St. NW have accessible units?
No, 559 Tenth St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Tenth St. NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 559 Tenth St. NW has units with dishwashers.

