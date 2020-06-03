559 Tenth St. NW

Amenities
------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------
Midtown, Home Park area. This home looking great, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!!
5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A DUPLEX SIZE LOT.
OFF STREET PARKING.
ACROSS THE STREET FROM GEORGIA TECH.
NEAR ATLANTIC STATION.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven / range
Washer & Dryer
Heat
Security System
Nice yard
Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen and living room in this unit.
Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!
WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!
Midtown, Home Park area. This home will be like new, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!! Call for qualifications and showing! Very Large 5 bedroom home on 10th Street Midtown Atlanta