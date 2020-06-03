559 Tenth St. NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

------------------------AVAILABLE FOR FALL 2020--------------------------



Midtown, Home Park area. This home looking great, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!!

5 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE ON A DUPLEX SIZE LOT.

OFF STREET PARKING.

ACROSS THE STREET FROM GEORGIA TECH.

NEAR ATLANTIC STATION.



UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning

Dishwasher

Hardwood floors

Refrigerator

Microwave

Oven / range

Washer & Dryer

Heat

Security System

Nice yard



Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen and living room in this unit.

Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!

WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!

Midtown, Home Park area. This home will be like new, modern luxuries and beautiful city views. We are pre-leasing NOW!! Call for qualifications and showing! Very Large 5 bedroom home on 10th Street Midtown Atlanta