All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
549 Lynnhaven Dr SW
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

549 Lynnhaven Dr SW

549 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

549 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom + plus sunrooom in the established community Capitol View Manor. This home features original hardwood floors, large bedrooms, tons of windows, and so much more. Schedule a viewing at www.RentAtlantaNow.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have any available units?
549 Lynnhaven Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
549 Lynnhaven Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW offer parking?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have a pool?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 549 Lynnhaven Dr SW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus