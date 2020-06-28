549 Lynnhaven Dr SW

549 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310 Capitol View Manor
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom + plus sunrooom in the established community Capitol View Manor. This home features original hardwood floors, large bedrooms, tons of windows, and so much more. Schedule a viewing at www.RentAtlantaNow.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
