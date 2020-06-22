All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 515 Kelly Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
515 Kelly Street SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

515 Kelly Street SE

515 Kelly Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

515 Kelly Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quintessential Classic Grant Park Bungalow! Complete Renovation and Addition (2018) Transforms this 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home to Todays Modern Amenities. Additional large office space, w closet, that can be used as 4th bedroom! Open Floor Plan, White Oak HW Flooring, Gorgeous Kitchen w Leathered Granite and Marble backsplash, Light Filled Master w Vaulted Ceiling, Complete w a 4 Piece Bath! Foam insulation, Nest Thermostat, and Ring Doorbell close to everything Atlanta has to offer! Property is not vacant do not disturb tenant! Shorter term available at increased pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Kelly Street SE have any available units?
515 Kelly Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Kelly Street SE have?
Some of 515 Kelly Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Kelly Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
515 Kelly Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Kelly Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 515 Kelly Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 515 Kelly Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 515 Kelly Street SE does offer parking.
Does 515 Kelly Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Kelly Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Kelly Street SE have a pool?
No, 515 Kelly Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 515 Kelly Street SE have accessible units?
No, 515 Kelly Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Kelly Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Kelly Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus