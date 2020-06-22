515 Kelly Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quintessential Classic Grant Park Bungalow! Complete Renovation and Addition (2018) Transforms this 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home to Todays Modern Amenities. Additional large office space, w closet, that can be used as 4th bedroom! Open Floor Plan, White Oak HW Flooring, Gorgeous Kitchen w Leathered Granite and Marble backsplash, Light Filled Master w Vaulted Ceiling, Complete w a 4 Piece Bath! Foam insulation, Nest Thermostat, and Ring Doorbell close to everything Atlanta has to offer! Property is not vacant do not disturb tenant! Shorter term available at increased pricing.