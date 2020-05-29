All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 11 2020

506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A

506 Winton Terrace Northeast · (404) 285-3836
Location

506 Winton Terrace Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Absolutely beautiful, totally renovated 2BR/2BA duplex apartment in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Just one block off the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park and only a short walk to the new BeltLine Kroger and all the energy and excitement of Ponce City Market and the many other fantastic nearby shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

Original hardwood flooring throughout, marbled entry and bathrooms, 9 foot ceilings with original crown molding and large living room featuring the original brick fireplace hearth and mantel. Spacious, redesigned and remodeled kitchen that's perfect for entertaining, complete with all new walnut counter tops, deep stainless steel sink with commercial faucet, built-in stainless steel French door style refrigerator and microwave, large, eat-in kitchen island with professional stainless steel, slide-in gas range and cook top, stainless steel dishwasher and waste disposer. Brand new, in-unit front-loading washer and dryer are also included. Central heat and air. Wall-controlled ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms and all new, contemporary, energy-saving LED lighting fixtures throughout. 2" wood blinds on all windows. Additional built-in computer desk and work area. Built-in, rapid charge USB outlets, digital electronic entry door locks. Main floor bedroom has an additional exterior entry door. Large patio complete with stainless steel grill and outdoor furniture located off the rear porch.

Newly renovated and available July 1, 2018. Stunning duplex apartment in a fantastic location - an absolute must-see! $1,895/mo. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 12 month lease required. Download or complete an application online at our website, ormecircle.com. Call Chris for more information or to set up an appointment to show (404) 285-3836 or chris.gorton@ormecircle.com.

Features:
Separate Work Area and Built-In Computer Desk
Butler's Pantry
Hardwood Flooring
9 Foot Ceilings with Original Crown Molding
Original Fireplace
Marble Floored Baths
Central HVAC
Nest Thermostat
French Door Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Waste Disposer
Microwave
Slide-In Gas Range w/Motorized Downdraft
Eat-In Kitchen Island
Front-Loading Washer and Dryer
Contemporary, Energy-Efficient LED Lighting
2" Wood Blinds
In2uition Shower Heads w/Massage
Water-Saving, Dual Flush Commodes
Wall-Controlled Ceiling Fans
Electronic Digital Entry Door Locks
Rear Patio with SS Gas Grill and Outdoor Furniture
Rapid-Charge USB Outlets
Cable Ready
Private Bed/Bath Upstairs and Main Floor Bed/Bath w/Own Entrance - Great Roommate Layout
Professionally Maintained Landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have any available units?
506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have?
Some of 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A offer parking?
No, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have a pool?
No, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have accessible units?
No, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A has units with dishwashers.
