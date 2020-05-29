506 Winton Ter NE - Apt A

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful, totally renovated 2BR/2BA duplex apartment in the historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Just one block off the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park and only a short walk to the new BeltLine Kroger and all the energy and excitement of Ponce City Market and the many other fantastic nearby shopping, dining and entertainment venues.



Original hardwood flooring throughout, marbled entry and bathrooms, 9 foot ceilings with original crown molding and large living room featuring the original brick fireplace hearth and mantel. Spacious, redesigned and remodeled kitchen that's perfect for entertaining, complete with all new walnut counter tops, deep stainless steel sink with commercial faucet, built-in stainless steel French door style refrigerator and microwave, large, eat-in kitchen island with professional stainless steel, slide-in gas range and cook top, stainless steel dishwasher and waste disposer. Brand new, in-unit front-loading washer and dryer are also included. Central heat and air. Wall-controlled ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms and all new, contemporary, energy-saving LED lighting fixtures throughout. 2" wood blinds on all windows. Additional built-in computer desk and work area. Built-in, rapid charge USB outlets, digital electronic entry door locks. Main floor bedroom has an additional exterior entry door. Large patio complete with stainless steel grill and outdoor furniture located off the rear porch.



Newly renovated and available July 1, 2018. Stunning duplex apartment in a fantastic location - an absolute must-see! $1,895/mo. First month's rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Minimum 12 month lease required. Download or complete an application online at our website, ormecircle.com. Call Chris for more information or to set up an appointment to show (404) 285-3836 or chris.gorton@ormecircle.com.



Separate Work Area and Built-In Computer Desk

Butler's Pantry

Hardwood Flooring

9 Foot Ceilings with Original Crown Molding

Original Fireplace

Marble Floored Baths

Central HVAC

Nest Thermostat

French Door Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Waste Disposer

Microwave

Slide-In Gas Range w/Motorized Downdraft

Eat-In Kitchen Island

Front-Loading Washer and Dryer

Contemporary, Energy-Efficient LED Lighting

2" Wood Blinds

In2uition Shower Heads w/Massage

Water-Saving, Dual Flush Commodes

Wall-Controlled Ceiling Fans

Electronic Digital Entry Door Locks

Rear Patio with SS Gas Grill and Outdoor Furniture

Rapid-Charge USB Outlets

Cable Ready

Private Bed/Bath Upstairs and Main Floor Bed/Bath w/Own Entrance - Great Roommate Layout

Professionally Maintained Landscaping