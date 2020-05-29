All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:22 PM

500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest

500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move-In Specials*** Beautiful 5BR 2BA home features gleaming hardwoods, tons of natural light and an open concept layout - great for family conversation! LL BRs are huge, each has plenty of closet space! The LL private entry makes for a great In-Law/Teen Suite! The wrap-around front deck is dynamite for entertaining in this park-like setting home, convenient to all! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Benjamin E. Mays High School
Middle school: Harper-archer Middle School
Elementary school: Adamsville Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have any available units?
500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Wilson Mill Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
