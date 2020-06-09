All apartments in Atlanta
493 Robinson Avenue SE

493 Robinson Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

493 Robinson Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Grant Park Living at its Finest! Set up perfectly for Roommates or a small Family! Step onto the Covered Front Porch & into a Light-filled Living Room. A Fireside Dining Room Opens to an Updated Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage Galore & Casual Dining Area. The Master showcases a Spa-Style Bath & Back Deck Access. Finished Basement offers even More Space! Enjoy Summer Nights on the Huge Back Deck or in the Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard - a Gardener's Dream! Detached 2-Car Garage! Only Steps to the Park, Zoo, Beacon Development, Eventide Brewing & Beltline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have any available units?
493 Robinson Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have?
Some of 493 Robinson Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Robinson Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
493 Robinson Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Robinson Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 493 Robinson Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 493 Robinson Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Robinson Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 493 Robinson Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 493 Robinson Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Robinson Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Robinson Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
