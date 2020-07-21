479 Sterling St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Read complete Add,Super Clean Remodeled Bungalow Fully Furnished ,Two Bedroom One Bathroom House in Chandler Park, Two Out door Porches. Read Complete Add, Fully Furnished for Studio Production Crew and Corporate living. Full Gym in Basement, Washer and Dyer, Three Streets to Moreland with all the Restaurant and Bars.1/2 mile to Barcelona in Inman Park, Two Blocks to Freedom Park plus the Bike Trail. 12 min walk from the Blue Blue - East / West line Marta train. This house has a walkable score of a 81. We pay Water and Trash. Call for Details, PLEASE APPOINTMENT ONLY



We Pay all utilliteis water, trash, cable, internet