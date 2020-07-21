All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 479 Sterling St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
479 Sterling St Ne
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

479 Sterling St Ne

479 Sterling Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

479 Sterling Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Read complete Add,Super Clean Remodeled Bungalow Fully Furnished ,Two Bedroom One Bathroom House in Chandler Park, Two Out door Porches. Read Complete Add, Fully Furnished for Studio Production Crew and Corporate living. Full Gym in Basement, Washer and Dyer, Three Streets to Moreland with all the Restaurant and Bars.1/2 mile to Barcelona in Inman Park, Two Blocks to Freedom Park plus the Bike Trail. 12 min walk from the Blue Blue - East / West line Marta train. This house has a walkable score of a 81. We pay Water and Trash. Call for Details, PLEASE APPOINTMENT ONLY

We Pay all utilliteis water, trash, cable, internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Sterling St Ne have any available units?
479 Sterling St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 Sterling St Ne have?
Some of 479 Sterling St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 Sterling St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
479 Sterling St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Sterling St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 479 Sterling St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 479 Sterling St Ne offer parking?
No, 479 Sterling St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 479 Sterling St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 Sterling St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Sterling St Ne have a pool?
No, 479 Sterling St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 479 Sterling St Ne have accessible units?
No, 479 Sterling St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Sterling St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 Sterling St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Dwell ATL Luxury Apartments
171 Auburn Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus