All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest
Last updated October 21 2019 at 3:15 PM

4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest

4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Arlington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Great 3BR 1.5BA Ranch home features a sunken bonus room, with its own access and half bath! Galley style kitchen w/slider to rear deck is convenient living on one floor. Spacious bedrooms for all! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Westlake High School
Bunche Middle School
Deerwood Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1962

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,289.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have any available units?
4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest offer parking?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have a pool?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Kingsboro
3443 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus