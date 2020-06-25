4631 Santa Fe Trail Southwest

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Great 3BR 1.5BA Ranch home features a sunken bonus room, with its own access and half bath! Galley style kitchen w/slider to rear deck is convenient living on one floor. Spacious bedrooms for all! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Westlake High School
Bunche Middle School
Deerwood Elementary School
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1962
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $1,289.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.