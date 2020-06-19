All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

462 Deering Road NW

462 Deering Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

462 Deering Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charmingly updated 1940's bungalow centrally located in Loring Heights - just minutes to everything in Midtown & Buckhead! Original hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, updated baths & kitchen. Large unfinished basement ideal for a studio, workshop, & tons of extra storage space. Private fenced backyard on a deep lot with mature trees. Driveway and parking pad for easy parking of at least 2 cars. Walk to Atlantic Station, Loring Heights Park, Ardmore Park, Northside Beltline and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Deering Road NW have any available units?
462 Deering Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 462 Deering Road NW have?
Some of 462 Deering Road NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Deering Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
462 Deering Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Deering Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 462 Deering Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 462 Deering Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 462 Deering Road NW offers parking.
Does 462 Deering Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Deering Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Deering Road NW have a pool?
No, 462 Deering Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 462 Deering Road NW have accessible units?
No, 462 Deering Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Deering Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 Deering Road NW has units with dishwashers.
