462 Deering Road NW

Amenities
Charmingly updated 1940's bungalow centrally located in Loring Heights - just minutes to everything in Midtown & Buckhead! Original hardwood floors, freshly painted interior, updated baths & kitchen. Large unfinished basement ideal for a studio, workshop, & tons of extra storage space. Private fenced backyard on a deep lot with mature trees. Driveway and parking pad for easy parking of at least 2 cars. Walk to Atlantic Station, Loring Heights Park, Ardmore Park, Northside Beltline and so much more!