Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking internet access yoga

Right off of Edgewood Avenue, bike-able and walkable area: walk to grab coffee at Chrome Yellow in the morning, great food and nightlife around the corner, Fetch dog park across the street, 5 minute walk to King Memorial MARTA, plenty of nearby yoga studios, and 10 minute walk to the Beltline and Krog Street Market. Awesome apartment with exposed brick in great neighborhood.



Please call or text to schedule a showing! 678-231-3951