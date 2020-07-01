4554 Doral Dr SW

Amenities

3 bedroom 1 bath home - 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the SW Atlanta close to Cambellton Rd and Butner Rd. This home has living room with lovely hardwood flooring. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator, cabinets, washer and dryer connections. Updated bath with tub/shower, vanity. Bonus Room.- Great for Home Office or Entertainment Room.



Located minutes from Camp Creek Parkway. Great place to visit for restaurants and shopping. Don't forget to stop by Old Lady Gang Restaurant.



