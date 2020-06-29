All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 455 Oliver Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
455 Oliver Street NW
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

455 Oliver Street NW

455 Oliver Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
English Avenue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

455 Oliver Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
English Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Awesome Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House For Rent. Amazing Location!!!!!! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 full large bath home is nestled in a great serene neighborhood and has been completely renovated! Conveniently located near the Mercedes Benz stadium. Roomy kitchen features new counter tops and cabinets, stylish back splash gives it a modern appeal. Living room, dining room, laundry room and so much more. New vinyl and carpet throughout, fresh paint and this home is move in ready. All this home needs is you!!

Rent is $1,250.00 per month.
Deposit is $1,250.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

(RLNE5628799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Oliver Street NW have any available units?
455 Oliver Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 455 Oliver Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
455 Oliver Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Oliver Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW offer parking?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW have a pool?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW have accessible units?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Oliver Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Oliver Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Edge on the Beltline
670 Dekalb Avenue Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus