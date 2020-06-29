455 Oliver Street NW

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Awesome Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House For Rent. Amazing Location!!!!!! - This charming 2 bedroom 1 full large bath home is nestled in a great serene neighborhood and has been completely renovated! Conveniently located near the Mercedes Benz stadium. Roomy kitchen features new counter tops and cabinets, stylish back splash gives it a modern appeal. Living room, dining room, laundry room and so much more. New vinyl and carpet throughout, fresh paint and this home is move in ready. All this home needs is you!!



Rent is $1,250.00 per month.

Deposit is $1,250.00.

Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.

Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com



HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.



Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.



(RLNE5628799)