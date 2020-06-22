450 Fairburn Road Southwest

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION. (THIS SPECIAL IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Atlanta Living In This Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Bungalow!Lovely Open Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space and Appliances, Large Dining Area,Neutral Paint Throughout. Spacious Master with Private Bath And 2 Other Bedrooms With One More Bath With Shower. Covered Parking. Close To Shopping And Interstate I-285. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Fairlane Heights;

Sq Footage: 1008;

Yr Built: 1960;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Fulton - Other;

Middle: Young;

High: Mays;

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1088

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.