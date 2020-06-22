All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

450 Fairburn Road Southwest

450 Fairburn Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

450 Fairburn Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND FULL MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION. (THIS SPECIAL IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Atlanta Living In This Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Bungalow!Lovely Open Kitchen with Lots of Counter Space and Appliances, Large Dining Area,Neutral Paint Throughout. Spacious Master with Private Bath And 2 Other Bedrooms With One More Bath With Shower. Covered Parking. Close To Shopping And Interstate I-285. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Fairlane Heights;
Sq Footage: 1008;
Yr Built: 1960;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Fulton - Other;
Middle: Young;
High: Mays;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1088
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have any available units?
450 Fairburn Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 450 Fairburn Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
450 Fairburn Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Fairburn Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does offer parking.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
