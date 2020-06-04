45 Thayer Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely 2 Story Home in Historic South Atlanta. Quiet Street, Prvt Back Yard. Enjoy The Open Floor Plan While Sitting In Front Of The Fireplace. Kitchen Has Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tray Ceilings. Hardwood Flooring Throughout the Main Floor. Master Suite Features Walk-In Closet, Tray Ceilings, Spacious Balcony, Dbl Vanity, Soaking, Separate Tiled Shower. Near the BELTLINE, South Atlanta Park, Downtown, Carver Market and the Highway.

Shown by appointment only.