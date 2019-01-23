All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 9 2019

443 Dargan Place, SW - 5

443 Dargan Pl SW · No Longer Available
Location

443 Dargan Pl SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment is conveniently located within minutes to I-20 and a 5 minute walk to West End Marta station Dargan Gardens is a true Gem in the City and is near West End Park; with easy access to shopping, and transportation Dargan Gardens is a great Rental Value in the heart of the West End, one of Atlanta's top neighborhood's as voted by Curbed.com

The home offers Living Room with Dining Area, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, lots of storage. It is all Electric and features Central Heating and Cooling.
Dargan Gardens located in the Fabulous West End is minutes from shopping, nightlife, and public transportation, and all for a great low price for a spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with Central Heating and Cooling, Off Street Parking, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have any available units?
443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have?
Some of 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 offer parking?
Yes, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 offers parking.
Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have a pool?
No, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have accessible units?
No, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Dargan Place, SW - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
