443 Dargan Place, SW - 5

This apartment is conveniently located within minutes to I-20 and a 5 minute walk to West End Marta station Dargan Gardens is a true Gem in the City and is near West End Park; with easy access to shopping, and transportation Dargan Gardens is a great Rental Value in the heart of the West End, one of Atlanta's top neighborhood's as voted by Curbed.com



The home offers Living Room with Dining Area, Kitchen with Stove and Refrigerator, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, lots of storage. It is all Electric and features Central Heating and Cooling.

