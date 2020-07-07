44 Peachtree Street NW - 1

Amenities
1BR/1BA North Tower Unit with custom hardwoods and panoramic views
1BR/1BA North Tower Unit of Plaza Midtown, featuring custom hardwood
floors, with rare dual views of downtown as well as the entire garden
and pool.
This 9th floor unit boasts expansive views of downtown, as well as
serene views of the entire pool area, trees and garden, located on the
6th floor. Spectacular custom hardwood floors, granite/stainless
kitchen that opens to a bright sunlit living space. The spacious
living area leads to a private balcony, with a sliding glass door
integrated with floor to ceiling windows, that also feature in the
enclosed bedroom that has double closets. W/D housed seamlessly in a
laundry closet. Condo comes with 1 dedicated covered parking spot in
the garage.
Building amenities include a pool, fitness room, club room, . Building
also has elevator service to restaurants and Publix. Walking distance
to restaurants and shopping. Building across from Marta, close to Tech
Square/Trolley Line, Piedmont Park and Beltline.
Directions: The North/South Tower of Plaza Midtown is on Peachtree
Place between Spring & West Peachtree
Available mid May 2020, for a minimum 12-month lease, $1750/month plus
$1750 security deposit, credit and references required, no-smoking.
Will try to accommodate earlier move in date if required.