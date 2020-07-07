44 Peachtree Street NW - 1

Amenities

This 9th floor unit boasts expansive views of downtown, as well as

serene views of the entire pool area, trees and garden, located on the

6th floor. Spectacular custom hardwood floors, granite/stainless

kitchen that opens to a bright sunlit living space. The spacious

living area leads to a private balcony, with a sliding glass door

integrated with floor to ceiling windows, that also feature in the

enclosed bedroom that has double closets. W/D housed seamlessly in a

laundry closet. Condo comes with 1 dedicated covered parking spot in

the garage.



Building amenities include a pool, fitness room, club room, . Building

also has elevator service to restaurants and Publix. Walking distance

to restaurants and shopping. Building across from Marta, close to Tech

Square/Trolley Line, Piedmont Park and Beltline.



Directions: The North/South Tower of Plaza Midtown is on Peachtree

Place between Spring & West Peachtree



Available mid May 2020, for a minimum 12-month lease, $1750/month plus

$1750 security deposit, credit and references required, no-smoking.

Will try to accommodate earlier move in date if required.