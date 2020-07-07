All apartments in Atlanta
44 Peachtree Street NW - 1

44 Peachtree Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

44 Peachtree Pl NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
1BR/1BA North Tower Unit with custom hardwoods and panoramic views
1BR/1BA North Tower Unit of Plaza Midtown, featuring custom hardwood
floors, with rare dual views of downtown as well as the entire garden
and pool.

This 9th floor unit boasts expansive views of downtown, as well as
serene views of the entire pool area, trees and garden, located on the
6th floor. Spectacular custom hardwood floors, granite/stainless
kitchen that opens to a bright sunlit living space. The spacious
living area leads to a private balcony, with a sliding glass door
integrated with floor to ceiling windows, that also feature in the
enclosed bedroom that has double closets. W/D housed seamlessly in a
laundry closet. Condo comes with 1 dedicated covered parking spot in
the garage.

Building amenities include a pool, fitness room, club room, . Building
also has elevator service to restaurants and Publix. Walking distance
to restaurants and shopping. Building across from Marta, close to Tech
Square/Trolley Line, Piedmont Park and Beltline.

Directions: The North/South Tower of Plaza Midtown is on Peachtree
Place between Spring & West Peachtree

Available mid May 2020, for a minimum 12-month lease, $1750/month plus
$1750 security deposit, credit and references required, no-smoking.
Will try to accommodate earlier move in date if required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have any available units?
44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have?
Some of 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 offers parking.
Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 has a pool.
Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Peachtree Street NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

