44 Belmonte Cir

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE. 2BR 3.5BTH TOWNHOUSE. PROPERTY HAS FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BONUS ROOM POSSIBLE 3RD BR AND FULL BATH AND ADDITIONAL LIVING ROOM. WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS MUST HAVE GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. NO UNPAID EVICTIONS OR JUDGMENTS FROM LANDLORDS.