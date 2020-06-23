432 Richards Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Classic Southern home on a corner lot in Home park!Open floor plan offers hardwoods on main level with a formal living room and dining room.Den area with gas fireplace is off the kitchen.Kitchen features granite counter tops,ss appliances.Adjacent from the kitchen is a bonus room with brick fireplace and half bath.Upstairs is master with private covered porch. Walking distance to Atlantic Station!* *Landlord is not accepting multiple leases or multiple roommates. Home is available for near term occupancy* *