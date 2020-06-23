All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
432 Richards Street
432 Richards Street

432 Richards Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

432 Richards Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic Southern home on a corner lot in Home park!Open floor plan offers hardwoods on main level with a formal living room and dining room.Den area with gas fireplace is off the kitchen.Kitchen features granite counter tops,ss appliances.Adjacent from the kitchen is a bonus room with brick fireplace and half bath.Upstairs is master with private covered porch. Walking distance to Atlantic Station!* *Landlord is not accepting multiple leases or multiple roommates. Home is available for near term occupancy* *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Richards Street have any available units?
432 Richards Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Richards Street have?
Some of 432 Richards Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Richards Street currently offering any rent specials?
432 Richards Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Richards Street pet-friendly?
No, 432 Richards Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 432 Richards Street offer parking?
Yes, 432 Richards Street offers parking.
Does 432 Richards Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Richards Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Richards Street have a pool?
No, 432 Richards Street does not have a pool.
Does 432 Richards Street have accessible units?
No, 432 Richards Street does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Richards Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Richards Street does not have units with dishwashers.
