**Available for 7/3 move-in** Beautiful Town -home, 3 BR / 3,5 BT on the BELTLINE. Walk to Grocery, Restaurants, Shopping. Enjoy the fun Live-Work-Play neighborhood. This house has everything - open living, hardwoods, kitchen w/granite. Master suite is private with two vanities and 2 closets. Lower level BR has direct access to street. Gorgeous rooftop deck with city views, two car attached garage on lower level. Washer/Dryer included. Agent is owner.