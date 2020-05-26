431 North Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Beautiful large one bedroom unit for rent close to Ponce City Market!



This apartment has high ceiling, tons of light, and a bonus sun room great for a sitting or office area.



Free gated parking!



$1275/month plus a $50/month fee for water, trash, and sewer.



$1275 deposit.



Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.