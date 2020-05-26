All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 6 2019 at 4:03 PM

431 North Avenue Northeast

431 North Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

431 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful large one bedroom unit for rent close to Ponce City Market!

This apartment has high ceiling, tons of light, and a bonus sun room great for a sitting or office area.

Free gated parking!

$1275/month plus a $50/month fee for water, trash, and sewer.

$1275 deposit.

Please email leasing@plazapointepropertygroup.com to schedule a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have any available units?
431 North Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 431 North Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
431 North Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 North Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 North Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 431 North Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 North Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 431 North Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 431 North Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 North Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 North Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 North Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
