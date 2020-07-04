4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Welcome to a well situated complex in Buckhead. Wonderful 2 BEDROOM condo unit, freshly painted in common area of unit and bathrooms. This is perfect for roommates with hardwoods, eat up bar, tile, walk-out balcony, carpeted bedrooms and spacious living area with fireplace. This gated community offers a clubhouse, pool, tennis and 2 deeded covered parking spaces. Top floor unit, washer and dryer side-by-side, bedrooms opposite each other in floor plan make perfect for roommates privacy.