Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:59 PM

4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE

4307 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to a well situated complex in Buckhead. Wonderful 2 BEDROOM condo unit, freshly painted in common area of unit and bathrooms. This is perfect for roommates with hardwoods, eat up bar, tile, walk-out balcony, carpeted bedrooms and spacious living area with fireplace. This gated community offers a clubhouse, pool, tennis and 2 deeded covered parking spaces. Top floor unit, washer and dryer side-by-side, bedrooms opposite each other in floor plan make perfect for roommates privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have any available units?
4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have?
Some of 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE offers parking.
Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE has a pool.
Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Pine Heights Dr Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

