425 Richards Street

Amenities
Available now.
Large space and great common space!
, it is a Perfect for STUDENTS AT GEORGIA TECH! A beautiful Home Park Duplex. Walking distance to GA Tech, shopping, and restaurants. Available as a Corporate lease. Close to transit, restaurants and Atlantic Station.
Pricing includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Living room, dining room, backyard.
Perfect for a university student. Shared common space which is the living room and kitchen.
All the utilities are included
Furnished.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Cable ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Heat – electric
Laundry room/hookups
Microwave
Oven / range
Refrigerator
Please email us or call the number listed.
Thank you
Including Utilities, it is a Perfect for STUDENTS AT GEORGIA TECH! A beautiful Home Park Duplex. Walking distance to GA Tech, shopping and restaurants. Available as a Corporate lease. Close to transit, restaurants and Atlantic Station.
Pricing includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.
??Application required.
Perfect for a university students. Shared common space which are living room and kitchen.
Please go to our website link below to & apply with our easy and fast online application process
http://www.falconviewhomes.com
