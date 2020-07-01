All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 411 Harold Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
411 Harold Ave NE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

411 Harold Ave NE

411 Harold Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

411 Harold Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Super cute bungalow on one of the most popular str - Property Id: 160382

Front porch is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Private fenced-in back yard. Partial Basement with huge storage room. Close to parks and walking trails. Mary Lin Elementary School!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160382p
Property Id 160382

(RLNE5172491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Harold Ave NE have any available units?
411 Harold Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Harold Ave NE have?
Some of 411 Harold Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Harold Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
411 Harold Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Harold Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Harold Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 411 Harold Ave NE offer parking?
No, 411 Harold Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 411 Harold Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Harold Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Harold Ave NE have a pool?
No, 411 Harold Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 411 Harold Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 411 Harold Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Harold Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Harold Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus