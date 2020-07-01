411 Harold Ave NE

411 Harold Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307 Lake Claire
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
stainless steel
Available 10/01/19 Super cute bungalow on one of the most popular str - Property Id: 160382
Front porch is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Private fenced-in back yard. Partial Basement with huge storage room. Close to parks and walking trails. Mary Lin Elementary School!!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160382p Property Id 160382
(RLNE5172491)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
