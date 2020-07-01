411 Harold Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/01/19 Super cute bungalow on one of the most popular str - Property Id: 160382



Front porch is great for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Private fenced-in back yard. Partial Basement with huge storage room. Close to parks and walking trails. Mary Lin Elementary School!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160382p

Property Id 160382



(RLNE5172491)