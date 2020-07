Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

Great family home in Morningside Elem and steps from the Beltline, Piedmont Park, Ansley Shopping Center. Walkable to Midtown business district and museums. Atlanta's most convenient, exclusive neighborhood is Ansley Park. Whether you're moving to Atlanta for work or renovating your current home and need a temporary property, this is a must see. Carriage house included for nanny suite, home office or extra storage. Call for pricing based on your particular needs.