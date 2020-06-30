All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

398 Hooper Street SE

398 Hooper Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

398 Hooper Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Curb Appeal and Convenience! This Completely Renovated East Lake cottage delivers Farmhouse Charm with every Modern Necessity. A Fireside Family Room welcomes you into a Flowing, Open Floorplan with Shiplap Accents. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Bright, White Kitchen with Island Breakfast Bar. An Oversized Master Suite showcases Exposed Wood Beams, Walk-in Closet, and Spa-Style Bathroom with Dual Vanity and Frameless Glass Shower. A Custom Drop Zone and Laundry Room offer Smart Storage. Relax on the Screened Porch overlooking an Expansive, Fenced Backyard with

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Hooper Street SE have any available units?
398 Hooper Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 398 Hooper Street SE have?
Some of 398 Hooper Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Hooper Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
398 Hooper Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Hooper Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 398 Hooper Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 398 Hooper Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 398 Hooper Street SE offers parking.
Does 398 Hooper Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 398 Hooper Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Hooper Street SE have a pool?
No, 398 Hooper Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 398 Hooper Street SE have accessible units?
No, 398 Hooper Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Hooper Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 398 Hooper Street SE has units with dishwashers.

