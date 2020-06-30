398 Hooper Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Curb Appeal and Convenience! This Completely Renovated East Lake cottage delivers Farmhouse Charm with every Modern Necessity. A Fireside Family Room welcomes you into a Flowing, Open Floorplan with Shiplap Accents. Stainless Steel Appliances shine in the Bright, White Kitchen with Island Breakfast Bar. An Oversized Master Suite showcases Exposed Wood Beams, Walk-in Closet, and Spa-Style Bathroom with Dual Vanity and Frameless Glass Shower. A Custom Drop Zone and Laundry Room offer Smart Storage. Relax on the Screened Porch overlooking an Expansive, Fenced Backyard with