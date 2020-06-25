All apartments in Atlanta
395 Linden Ave Ne

395 Linden Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

395 Linden Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Intown living at it's best! Enjoy suburban living in the heart of the city. 675 sf one bedroom one bath unit within a quiet quaint privately owned small 7 unit apartment building. Property is less than one mile from Ponce City Market in a neighborhood that offers a plethora of shopping and dining. Water & trash are included in the rent. Available to move in on or by 05/20/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Linden Ave Ne have any available units?
395 Linden Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Linden Ave Ne have?
Some of 395 Linden Ave Ne's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Linden Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
395 Linden Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Linden Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 395 Linden Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 395 Linden Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 395 Linden Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 395 Linden Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Linden Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Linden Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 395 Linden Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 395 Linden Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 395 Linden Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Linden Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Linden Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
