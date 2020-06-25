395 Linden Ave Ne

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Intown living at it's best! Enjoy suburban living in the heart of the city. 675 sf one bedroom one bath unit within a quiet quaint privately owned small 7 unit apartment building. Property is less than one mile from Ponce City Market in a neighborhood that offers a plethora of shopping and dining. Water & trash are included in the rent. Available to move in on or by 05/20/19.