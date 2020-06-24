392 Cairo St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This total electric brick ranch is much larger than it looks. The freshly painted interior has spacious, light filled rooms including living, formal dining and kitchen. The gleaming hardwood floors have been refinished throughout the home and there is new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bedroom has its own brand new bathroom with sliding barn door. All the bedrooms are quite roomy. Central heat and air. Pets allowed with $350 fee per pet - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.