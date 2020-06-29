All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

387 South Bend Avenue

387 South Bend Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

387 South Bend Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Lakewood Heights! Atlanta Housing Authority vouchers Accepted - For rent, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home in Lakewood Heights! This is a newer house, built in 2004, with a ton of curb appeal. Rent is $1350/month (we will also require a $1350 security deposit). The location is excellent, near I-85 and about 2 miles south of Grant Park. Check out the pictures below and call/text Josh if you are interested at 678-595-1985. Background and credit checks required as part of application.

We welcome Section 8 tenants (Atlanta Housing Authority) - must be 3 bedroom vouchers!

(RLNE3372808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 South Bend Avenue have any available units?
387 South Bend Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 387 South Bend Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
387 South Bend Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 South Bend Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue offer parking?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue have a pool?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue have accessible units?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 South Bend Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 South Bend Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
