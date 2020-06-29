387 South Bend Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Great 3 bed 2 bath in Lakewood Heights! Atlanta Housing Authority vouchers Accepted - For rent, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home in Lakewood Heights! This is a newer house, built in 2004, with a ton of curb appeal. Rent is $1350/month (we will also require a $1350 security deposit). The location is excellent, near I-85 and about 2 miles south of Grant Park. Check out the pictures below and call/text Josh if you are interested at 678-595-1985. Background and credit checks required as part of application.



We welcome Section 8 tenants (Atlanta Housing Authority) - must be 3 bedroom vouchers!



(RLNE3372808)