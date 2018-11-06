380 Taft Place Southwest

Amenities

JUST REDUCED****Available Now***Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

Cozy 3BR, 1BA Charmer located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Bright and airy Sun Room welcomes you home and is adjacent to a large carpeted LR /DR Combo. Kitchen features a gas stove for your favorite meal creations! Great entertaining potential in the large backyard - perfect for football tossing!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1958



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.