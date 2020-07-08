All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:20 PM

3748 Stamford Road Southwest

3748 Stamford Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3748 Stamford Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wisteria Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely refinished split level home available for immediate move-in. Wood laminate flooring throughout most of the residence. The warm wood tones throughout this home creates a truly cozy feel. Great Magnolia tree in the front yard!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have any available units?
3748 Stamford Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3748 Stamford Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3748 Stamford Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 Stamford Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3748 Stamford Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3748 Stamford Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

