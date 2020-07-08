3748 Stamford Road Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nicely refinished split level home available for immediate move-in. Wood laminate flooring throughout most of the residence. The warm wood tones throughout this home creates a truly cozy feel. Great Magnolia tree in the front yard!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.