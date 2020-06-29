3727 Bakers Ferry Road Southwest

Amenities

This single family home was recently fully renovated, and a brand new finished loft added perfect for an extra bedroom, a playroom, or a spacious home office. The newly renovated kitchen has all new appliances in black. You dont want to miss this rental.



For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent



Disclosure:



All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

