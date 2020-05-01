3720 Boulder Park Drive SW

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Newly renovated 3 BR 2 BA home in Atlanta. Enjoy a spacious floor plan,1 car garage, and a huge backyard for summer BBQ!
Adamsville Elementary
Young Middle School
Benjamin E. Mays High School
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1956
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1330
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.