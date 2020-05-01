All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3720 Boulder Park Drive SW

3720 Boulder Park Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Boulder Park Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairburn Mays

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Newly renovated 3 BR 2 BA home in Atlanta. Enjoy a spacious floor plan,1 car garage, and a huge backyard for summer BBQ!

Adamsville Elementary
Young Middle School
Benjamin E. Mays High School

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1956

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1330
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have any available units?
3720 Boulder Park Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Boulder Park Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW offers parking.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have a pool?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Boulder Park Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
