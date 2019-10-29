3700 Venus Pl NW

Amenities

Lucky you to have came across this listing just in time for your Fall move! This charming single family home is in the sought-out Carroll Heights neighborhood. This property was recently renovated from top to bottom! It offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and original hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dish washer. It's minutes away from the Charlie Brown Airport (Fulton County Airport-Brown Field). The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!