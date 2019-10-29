All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 3700 Venus Pl NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
3700 Venus Pl NW
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:24 PM

3700 Venus Pl NW

3700 Venus Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3700 Venus Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lucky you to have came across this listing just in time for your Fall move! This charming single family home is in the sought-out Carroll Heights neighborhood. This property was recently renovated from top to bottom! It offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and original hardwood floors. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, stove and dish washer. It's minutes away from the Charlie Brown Airport (Fulton County Airport-Brown Field). The icing on the cake is that this listing is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose on this listing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Venus Pl NW have any available units?
3700 Venus Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Venus Pl NW have?
Some of 3700 Venus Pl NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Venus Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Venus Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Venus Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 Venus Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 3700 Venus Pl NW offer parking?
No, 3700 Venus Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Venus Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Venus Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Venus Pl NW have a pool?
No, 3700 Venus Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Venus Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 3700 Venus Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Venus Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Venus Pl NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus