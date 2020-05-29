369 Augusta Avenue Southeast

Amenities
This amazing updated home is located just 1 block (just 2 minutes walk) from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta! There are so many features to love:
- Hardwood floors through out entire home
- New paint
- Tv mounts installed
- Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans thru out home
- Beautiful custom built-ins w/ soft close drawers in living room offers so much storage
- Kitchen has 2 full pantries, new stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and brand new gas stove/oven
- High 10' ceilings
- Separate dining room
- Nest and home security installed - all you have to do is activate
- 2 spacious bedrooms on main
- Enjoy the outdoors year round with the covered and screened-in sunroom.
- Stacked washer and dryer provided (located in back bedroom closet)
- Custom built-in shelves and drawers in one bedroom upstairs. 2nd upstairs bedroom features a customized walk-in closet.
- Bathrooms have tiled floors and updated fixtures and lighting
- Skylights lets in plenty of natural lighting
- Plenty of storage space
- Large backyard with off street parking with side entry directly into the kitchen
- Great burglar proof shed in the backyard open for you to use
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.
NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. Must apply separately at petscreening.com
*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)