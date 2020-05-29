All apartments in Atlanta
369 Augusta Avenue Southeast

369 Augusta Avenue Southeast · (678) 931-9525
Location

369 Augusta Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This amazing updated home is located just 1 block (just 2 minutes walk) from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta! There are so many features to love:

- Hardwood floors through out entire home
- New paint
- Tv mounts installed
- Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans thru out home
- Beautiful custom built-ins w/ soft close drawers in living room offers so much storage
- Kitchen has 2 full pantries, new stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and brand new gas stove/oven
- High 10' ceilings
- Separate dining room
- Nest and home security installed - all you have to do is activate
- 2 spacious bedrooms on main
- Enjoy the outdoors year round with the covered and screened-in sunroom.
- Stacked washer and dryer provided (located in back bedroom closet)
- Custom built-in shelves and drawers in one bedroom upstairs. 2nd upstairs bedroom features a customized walk-in closet.
- Bathrooms have tiled floors and updated fixtures and lighting
- Skylights lets in plenty of natural lighting
- Plenty of storage space
- Large backyard with off street parking with side entry directly into the kitchen
- Great burglar proof shed in the backyard open for you to use

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!
Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. Must apply separately at petscreening.com

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have any available units?
369 Augusta Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
369 Augusta Avenue Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast does offer parking.
Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Augusta Avenue Southeast has units with dishwashers.
