369 Augusta Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This amazing updated home is located just 1 block (just 2 minutes walk) from Grant Park and Zoo Atlanta! There are so many features to love:



- Hardwood floors through out entire home

- New paint

- Tv mounts installed

- Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans thru out home

- Beautiful custom built-ins w/ soft close drawers in living room offers so much storage

- Kitchen has 2 full pantries, new stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and brand new gas stove/oven

- High 10' ceilings

- Separate dining room

- Nest and home security installed - all you have to do is activate

- 2 spacious bedrooms on main

- Enjoy the outdoors year round with the covered and screened-in sunroom.

- Stacked washer and dryer provided (located in back bedroom closet)

- Custom built-in shelves and drawers in one bedroom upstairs. 2nd upstairs bedroom features a customized walk-in closet.

- Bathrooms have tiled floors and updated fixtures and lighting

- Skylights lets in plenty of natural lighting

- Plenty of storage space

- Large backyard with off street parking with side entry directly into the kitchen

- Great burglar proof shed in the backyard open for you to use



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter. Must apply separately at petscreening.com



*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older)