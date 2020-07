Amenities

Come see this Charming huge upper level duplex (2500 +) located on large lot in high demand area. Walk to Lenox and Phipps Plaza from this dreamy location. Nestled in neighborhood of single family high end homes. Hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, front and back entrances, wooden deck, 2-3 bedrooms, separate office/study and great storage space. Professional yard service, water, and trash provided. Tons of windows and gleaming hardwood floors. This one is special!