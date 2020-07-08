361 10th Street Northwest - 3

Amenities

1BR/1BA private studio apartment - walk to Ga Tech



Home Park/Ga Tech - on 10th St. across from Ga Tech. 1BR/1BA studio apartment. Kitchenette. Application fee $75. Security deposit $700. 7 month or 12 month lease available. Available mid- December or January 1.



$700 monthly rent does not include utilities. Average monthly utilities is $125 (includes water, gas, electric, wifi, trash - billed by landlord to tenant.)



This is a private studio apartment in a multi-unit building.



Off-street parking is available for $40/month.



Text or call 404-625-4663 for more info.

