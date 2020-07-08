All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

361 10th Street Northwest - 3

361 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

361 10th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1BR/1BA private studio apartment - walk to Ga Tech

Home Park/Ga Tech - on 10th St. across from Ga Tech. 1BR/1BA studio apartment. Kitchenette. Application fee $75. Security deposit $700. 7 month or 12 month lease available. Available mid- December or January 1.

$700 monthly rent does not include utilities. Average monthly utilities is $125 (includes water, gas, electric, wifi, trash - billed by landlord to tenant.)

This is a private studio apartment in a multi-unit building.

Off-street parking is available for $40/month.

Text or call 404-625-4663 for more info.
Home Park/Ga Tech - on 10th St. across from Ga Tech. So close to campus you can walk!

Off-street parking is available for $40/month.

Text or call 404-625-4663 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have any available units?
361 10th Street Northwest - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have?
Some of 361 10th Street Northwest - 3's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
361 10th Street Northwest - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 offers parking.
Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have a pool?
No, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have accessible units?
No, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 10th Street Northwest - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

