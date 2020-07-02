All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:33 PM

3585 Roxboro Rd

3585 Roxboro Road · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Roxboro Road, Atlanta, GA 30319
Ridgedale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Luxury Townhome in the Heart of Buckhead. Walking distance to Phipps, Lenox, restaurants and grocery. High end finishes with extra wide stair case. Entry foyer, hardwood floors, separate dining room & living room with gas fireplace. Built-in wet bar, gourmet Viking/Thermador kicthen. Master Bedroom plus 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs. All have ensuite baths. Finished terrace level has bedroom/media room, full bath & office. Amazing closets and additional storage throughout home. 2 car garage. Sarah Smith school district! Available for April 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Roxboro Rd have any available units?
3585 Roxboro Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Roxboro Rd have?
Some of 3585 Roxboro Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Roxboro Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Roxboro Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Roxboro Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Roxboro Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3585 Roxboro Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3585 Roxboro Rd offers parking.
Does 3585 Roxboro Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3585 Roxboro Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Roxboro Rd have a pool?
No, 3585 Roxboro Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Roxboro Rd have accessible units?
No, 3585 Roxboro Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Roxboro Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Roxboro Rd has units with dishwashers.

