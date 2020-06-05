All apartments in Atlanta
356 6Th St Ne
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

356 6Th St Ne

356 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

356 6th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
******AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST*******Amazing rental property! This home will not last long. This beautiful home features a fenced in back yard with a stunning back deck for entertaining your guests. In addition a lovely covered front patio. This home is located mins away from the prime Midtown restaurants and bars. It is also very close to Piedmont Park. Enjoy the best of Intown living but in a tranquil street. ***Please note $ $250 pest control fee is due at signing*** PERFECT HOME FOR A WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANT! ****AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 6Th St Ne have any available units?
356 6Th St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 356 6Th St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
356 6Th St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 6Th St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 356 6Th St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 356 6Th St Ne offer parking?
No, 356 6Th St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 356 6Th St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 6Th St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 6Th St Ne have a pool?
No, 356 6Th St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 356 6Th St Ne have accessible units?
No, 356 6Th St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 356 6Th St Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 6Th St Ne has units with dishwashers.
Does 356 6Th St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 6Th St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
