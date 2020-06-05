356 6Th St Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities

******AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST*******Amazing rental property! This home will not last long. This beautiful home features a fenced in back yard with a stunning back deck for entertaining your guests. In addition a lovely covered front patio. This home is located mins away from the prime Midtown restaurants and bars. It is also very close to Piedmont Park. Enjoy the best of Intown living but in a tranquil street. ***Please note $ $250 pest control fee is due at signing*** PERFECT HOME FOR A WELL QUALIFIED APPLICANT! ****AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST****