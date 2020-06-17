347 Ormond Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This lovely Grant Park home with detached 2 car garage and separate parking space in front of home is available for monthly rentals starting November 1, 2019. The home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and has fully fenced front and back yards. Enjoy the eat-in-kitchen, large dining room, living room with sitting area and fireplace, screened porch and deck overlooking a great fenced back yard with firepit, shed and more. Swing on the front porch overlooking the front fenced yard. Steps to lovely restaurants, public park and the Atlanta Zoo. This location is prime!