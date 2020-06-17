All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

347 Ormond Street SE

347 Ormond Street Southeast · (678) 494-0644
Location

347 Ormond Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This lovely Grant Park home with detached 2 car garage and separate parking space in front of home is available for monthly rentals starting November 1, 2019. The home features 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and has fully fenced front and back yards. Enjoy the eat-in-kitchen, large dining room, living room with sitting area and fireplace, screened porch and deck overlooking a great fenced back yard with firepit, shed and more. Swing on the front porch overlooking the front fenced yard. Steps to lovely restaurants, public park and the Atlanta Zoo. This location is prime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Ormond Street SE have any available units?
347 Ormond Street SE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 347 Ormond Street SE have?
Some of 347 Ormond Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Ormond Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
347 Ormond Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Ormond Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 347 Ormond Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 347 Ormond Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 347 Ormond Street SE does offer parking.
Does 347 Ormond Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Ormond Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Ormond Street SE have a pool?
No, 347 Ormond Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 347 Ormond Street SE have accessible units?
No, 347 Ormond Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Ormond Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 347 Ormond Street SE has units with dishwashers.
