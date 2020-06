Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location walking distance to Lenox Mall and Phipps Plaza and Public Transportation. Convenient to 85 and 400. This large rambler features four bedrooms, three full baths, two fireplaces, enormous great room off the kitchen that opens to expansive deck and beautiful private backyard. Two car garage, laundry room, nice quiet street. Great opportunity in sought after Pine Hills/Sarah Smith School District in the heart of Buckhead.