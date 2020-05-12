34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A-plus location, spacious 3B 2B pet-friendly house w 12' ceilings, architectural details, new gourmet kitchen, large covered outdoor space, and quiet/privacy of a full wooded acre in West Peachtree Park (E. Rivers neighborhood). Available now.



- On one of the nicer streets in Buckhead. Safe and a great area for walkers and runners.



- Quiet, forested lot just minutes away from shopping, schools, and churches both North and South. Most of it very walkable. Marta stop on Peachtree Rd just around the corner.



- Commute drive-times to Buckhead :03-:05, Midtown/Westside :10, Downtown about :15.



- In addition to beds, baths, and kitchen spaces, 4 large common areas.



- Lots of windows/light.



- The covered outdoor space is large and sits high above ground level. Quiet & private.



- House is wired for sound.



Note: This is the top floor/main residence of a duplex. There is a fully separate, smaller unit below. The building was constructed in the 30's, which is part of the charm. It has a fully renovated kitchen with marble countertops, nice appliances, and tons of storage. Baths are updated with marble/new fixtures. But the bones are still "vintage," so if you're looking for new/modern, this probably isn't for you.



