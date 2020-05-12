All apartments in Atlanta
34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest
34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest

34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Heights West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A-plus location, spacious 3B 2B pet-friendly house w 12' ceilings, architectural details, new gourmet kitchen, large covered outdoor space, and quiet/privacy of a full wooded acre in West Peachtree Park (E. Rivers neighborhood). Available now.

- On one of the nicer streets in Buckhead. Safe and a great area for walkers and runners.

- Quiet, forested lot just minutes away from shopping, schools, and churches both North and South. Most of it very walkable. Marta stop on Peachtree Rd just around the corner.

- Commute drive-times to Buckhead :03-:05, Midtown/Westside :10, Downtown about :15.

- In addition to beds, baths, and kitchen spaces, 4 large common areas.

- Lots of windows/light.

- The covered outdoor space is large and sits high above ground level. Quiet & private.

- House is wired for sound.

Note: This is the top floor/main residence of a duplex. There is a fully separate, smaller unit below. The building was constructed in the 30's, which is part of the charm. It has a fully renovated kitchen with marble countertops, nice appliances, and tons of storage. Baths are updated with marble/new fixtures. But the bones are still "vintage," so if you're looking for new/modern, this probably isn't for you.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/34-muscogee-ave-nw-atlanta-ga-30305-usa-unit-main/fbcdaedb-4909-441e-9b12-ad0204d0555a

(RLNE5153275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have any available units?
34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Muscogee Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
