3338 Peachtree Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30326

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool sauna

GET FIRST MONTHS RENT FOR FREE WHEN YOU PAY THE SECOND MONTH AT MOVE-IN!!!!! (TWO MONTHS TO START FOR THE PRICE OF ONE) RENOVATED AND FULLY UPGRADED CONDO IN FIVE-STAR BUCKHEAD GRAND. WITH THE PANDEMIC SCARE IN AMERICA, DID YOU KNOW THAT SOME BUCKHEAD AND MIDTOWN RENTAL, HIGH RISE APARTMENT COMPLEXES ARE DENYING RESIDENTS MAIL/UPS DELIVERIES? NOT IN A CONDO, BECAUSE IT'S INDIVIDUAL OWNERS!!! LIVE IN THE PEACE OF A COMMUNITY FULL OF OWNERS IN A PENTHOUSE-SIZED CONDO ON THE 21ST FLOOR. STEAM SHOWER AND SAUNA, BAMBOO HARDWOODS, 3 BATHS WITH VANITIES, ONE SHOWER AND ONE TUB/SHOWER. DUAL MASTER WALK-IN CLOSETS. 175 SF PANORAMIC BALCONY. *****CAN BE LEASED FURNISHED FOR $4600/MONTH.********** MOST FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN PHOTOS EXCEPT ANTIQUES AND ART WILL BE CHANGED (OR REMOVED IF TENANT DESIRES). FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED: INCLUDES TWO PREMIUM PARKING SPOTS ADJACENT TO ELEVATOR AND A SMALL STORAGE UNIT.