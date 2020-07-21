All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 333 Mathews Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
333 Mathews Ave
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

333 Mathews Ave

333 Mathews Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

333 Mathews Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
Nestled in a quiet corner of Lake Claire neighborhood, this 4/2 home sits in a charming cul-de-sac. With such privacy, covered porch and front yard garden truly become your outdoor living space! Split foyer allows for good separation of activities. Upper level open space makes it easy to socialize, prepare meals and entertain, while lower level bedrooms have access to fenced backyard w/ treehouse and patio, separate laundry room, renovated bathroom w/ tiled heated floor and soak-in bathtub. You can use two additional spaces as office, sun room, playroom, you name it. Take a walk or ride a bike (bike rack in carport, lockable storage) on a trail beside trampoline leading to neighborhood parks, Marta, Mary Lin Elementary, Candler Park's shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Mathews Ave have any available units?
333 Mathews Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Mathews Ave have?
Some of 333 Mathews Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Mathews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
333 Mathews Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Mathews Ave pet-friendly?
No, 333 Mathews Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 333 Mathews Ave offer parking?
Yes, 333 Mathews Ave offers parking.
Does 333 Mathews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Mathews Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Mathews Ave have a pool?
Yes, 333 Mathews Ave has a pool.
Does 333 Mathews Ave have accessible units?
No, 333 Mathews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Mathews Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Mathews Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus