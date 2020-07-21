333 Mathews Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bike storage

Nestled in a quiet corner of Lake Claire neighborhood, this 4/2 home sits in a charming cul-de-sac. With such privacy, covered porch and front yard garden truly become your outdoor living space! Split foyer allows for good separation of activities. Upper level open space makes it easy to socialize, prepare meals and entertain, while lower level bedrooms have access to fenced backyard w/ treehouse and patio, separate laundry room, renovated bathroom w/ tiled heated floor and soak-in bathtub. You can use two additional spaces as office, sun room, playroom, you name it. Take a walk or ride a bike (bike rack in carport, lockable storage) on a trail beside trampoline leading to neighborhood parks, Marta, Mary Lin Elementary, Candler Park's shops and restaurants.