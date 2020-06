Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator internet access

Available for August Move-in. Gorgeous Unit has it ALL - Floor to Ceiling Windows, Walk-in closet, Split Wall Floor Plan + Hardwood Floors - perfect for entertaining! Enjoy stunning views of the Downtown Atlanta Skyline from the privacy of your unit or while relaxing on your balcony. The open kitchen plan features Stainless Steel Appliances and Granite Counter-tops. Stacked Washer + Dryer hidden in unit. High-Speed Internet is provided by Realm Condominium Association. Enjoy your days + nights from your beautiful unit or private Balcony!